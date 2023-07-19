Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie has been building up the hype as the movie inches toward its theatrical release. Being one of the most expected movies of the year, the internet world has been really looking forward to the movie as they have been sharing their opinions about the same. While the star cast of the movie has been doing press tours all over the world, netizens have noticed Margot seemingly didn’t talk more and had an accent that is not hers.

The ardent fans of any celebrity know what their celebrity is up to, how they talk, what they look like, and it is easy for them to catch if they are faking any of it. However, it comes as a surprise when they are not exactly how they seem on screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Metro, Australian actress Margot Robbie’s real accent has annoyed the fans on the Barbie press tour. The American fans of the actress have taken to social media to tell her to “drop the accent” during the press tour ahead of the weekend’s big release. While everyone knows she is from Australia, netizens are asking her to drop the fake accent and be who she is instead of someone else.

“Is she here on a working visa? She lives and works in Hollywood – and that’s where she gets her massive income from. Drop the accent,” said a user calling out the accent of Margot Robbie.

Drop the accent Margot!!! You’re living in Hollywood, you need to speak American. That is definitely how accents work 😅 #BarbieMovie #Barbie pic.twitter.com/1QJrW2IioT — Jasmine Kazlauskas (@J_Kazlauskas) July 19, 2023

Another added, “Margot Robbie should’ve respected her Australian accent”

#MargotRobbie should’ve respected her Australian accent and identity better than portraying herself as 🇺🇸 or British characters. #boycottbarbie #BoycottWBD #Barbie Margot Robbie criticised by an American for talking in her Australian accent https://t.co/aX2LTary3Y — Miyuko (@Miyuko_junsei) July 18, 2023

“Drop the accent”… umm she did, she dropped the American one, she’s going back to her default Australian accent,” added another person.

Another person said, “Weird to pick on her when guys like the Hemsworths and Bale have been using their native accents on press tours for years.”

While the press tour has now been prematurely ended thanks to the actors’ strike, the US fans seem to have no remorse whatsoever for Margot Robbie. While many blasted her, few fans defended her.

However, with all the criticism, the Australian actress has easily embodied America’s favourite doll, and it seems like it will pay off for the versatile star. Barbie is set to open in theatres on July 21.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Barbie: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Starrer On The Verge Of Getting Banned In Another Country After Vietnam, Putting Pressure On The Box Office Battle That It Has To Fight With Oppenheimer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News