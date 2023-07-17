Christian Bale is among the most celebrated actors in Holywood who always go the extra mile to bring several characters to life. However, one of our favourite roles that he had played in the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. The actor did leave a lasting impression on millions with his craft, but he did not feel so as he felt Heath Ledger’s Joker made him question his performance.

Bale started off in the industry as a kid, but his breakthrough came with the 1987 film Empire Of The Sun. Since then, the actor worked with many celebrated directors and actors. He even won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Fighter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Batman trilogy is among the most successful DC movies to date. Apart from Bale, the three films saw more interesting characters, including the Oscar-winning villain Joker, played by late actor Heath Ledger. Ledger indeed nailed the role in The Dark Knight, so much that it even made Bale insecure about his Batman.

During an interview with Yahoo in 2016, Christian Bale revealed that he did not play Bruce Wayne upto the mark that he had imagined. The Thor: Love and Thunder star said, “I didn’t quite manage what I hoped I would throughout the trilogy.” Lauding the filmmaker, he continued, “(Christopher Nolan) did, but my own sense of self is like, ‘I didn’t quite nail it.’ Batman’s this very, very, very dark, messed-up character.” The actor did not stop there and revealed he felt like an idiot in the costume. He said, “I found when I put on the suit, I felt like, ‘I just feel like a bloody idiot if I don’t use this as a means of — it’s kind of his true monstrous self that he allows to come out in that moment.’”

Heath Ledger’s stunning performance as Joker added to Bale’s insecurity as he thought it was much more interesting than his Batman. The actor said, “Heath turned up, and just kind of completely ruined all my plans, because I went, ‘He’s so much more interesting than me and what I’m doing.’”

Well, Heath Ledger did create magic with his role as Joker, but Christian Bale is also one of the most beloved Bruce Waynes.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hugh Jackman Said “I Could Feel Sarah Jessica Parker’s B**bs Were About To Come Out” As He Almost Invited A Wardrobe Malfunction For Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News