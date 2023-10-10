Looks like Julia Fox is not holding back her emotions in her memoir titled ‘Down The Drain’. The book aims to focus on her personal life, which will apparently contain many anecdotes concerning her former rapper boyfriend Kanye West. In the latest, it has been revealed how Ye consistently persuaded Julia to ask her out with multiple calls and texts. Fox, in her memoir, sheds light on their intense first date which also included a disgusted stunt pulled off by Kanye. Scroll down to know the details.

The rumors of Kanye West and Julia Fox dating first hit the Internet in December 2021 which is months after the news of Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was revealed. For the unversed, Kanye and Julia dated for only a month before they headed for a split.

Speaking of the latest, Julia Fox, according to The Mirror, in her memoir dishes out details of her first date with Kanye West. She also mentions how Kanye sent her several text messages and tried “dozens of phone calls” to ask her out. The rapper then invited her to a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Julia accepted the invite when Kanye offered to fly her in a private jet to Miami. In her memoir, Julia then speaks about what happened on their very first date. Kanye, as per Julia, gave her a tight hug when they greeted outside the nightclub.

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, in her memoir, was then left shocked as Kanye West took her to a car park and started unzipping his trousers to urinate. Julia Fox quickly hid herself in front of the rapper after the people started walking by in order to not get clicked together.

She then narrates the incident in the book writing, “The artist [Kanye] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him.” Julia adds, “Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately.”

The latest revelation comes after Julia Fox revealed how the Grammy-winning rapper offered her a ‘b**b job’ during their brief dating period.

