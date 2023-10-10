Drake, who recently released his brand new album For All The Dogs, has been accused of getting a nose job and a liposuction by female rapper Azealia Banks. The latter went on an extensive rant on her Instagram after Drake clapped back at Joe Budden. Azealia brutally slamming the Toronto icon on social media went viral in no time as social media users, too jumped in the fire. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Drake’s latest album is stacked with 23 songs with multiple high-profile features such as SZA, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and a few others. The rapper got slammed by Azealia Banks after Drake called out Joe Budden openly since the latter claimed that Drake was rapping for children in his new album.

A Reddit post shared what exactly Azealia Banks stated, which created quite a chaos on the Internet. On social media, she took potshots at Drake, saying, “Does drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hiphop??” She continued, “Does Drake know that no one who actually understands hiphop – a culture born from oppressed, don’t reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized, confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC? Does drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Canadian ‘street life’ is an all encompassing failure in and of it itself?”

Take a look:

And, if this was not enough, Drake further got dragged by Azealia Banks over his comments on Joe Budden. “Does birdman know how low iq, tacky and how much of a f**king loser he looks threatening joe Budden via the internet,” said Azealia adding, “Can u just make some more lug and quit threatening people online before you get arrested? S**t like that really makes the genre look trashy and low budget as hell… and sorry… you’ve kinda just made it so hot that if anything happens to joe Budden it’s certainly getting traced back to you and drake. LOL.”

Drake again got slammed when Azealia said, “Loved ur verse on ‘constantly hating’ but it has been a minute since anyone cared for your music, and Drake is redundant as hell. Only weird nepo babies and Eastern European immigrants who wear USS polo association, cool water and media f*ck boys actually care for him.”

She added, “Work some magic and bring back young thug please that man is very very special” concluding, “Honestly, if Drake’s mother was Black he’d probably not be so corny. White mom syndrome is very real.”

Social media users were then quick to react to Drake getting mocked by Azealia Banks. One user stated, “I knew he had a nose job!!!! No one believesss meeeee.” Another stated, “I stand by my made up fact that 92% of celebrities have had a nose job.”

One claimed, “She’s always on point,” as one chimed in, “Drake should just abandon Music. She finished him off.” The next one said, “I swear it’s true. I remember reading somewhere that a plastic surgeon said most people would look better with a nose job. They’re insanely common, especially among celebrities.”

One user added, “She really never misses! And, one concluded,” Didn’t know bro had a nose job.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

