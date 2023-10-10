Brody Jenner, son of Caitlyn Jenner, is a popular television personality and model, and he is related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The Kardashians are constantly making news for something or the other, and Brody, too, looks like he can’t stay out of the news like his half-siblings as he has taken over social media with his latest beverage choice. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The model/TV personality recently became a father and welcomed their first child with his fiancee, Tia Blanco. Jenner is pretty conscious about his health like Kim Kardashian and his other siblings and prefers almond milk to his regular, but what to do when one is out of milk? The model has a unique solution to it, and this might come as a surprise to many, but it is what it is, after all!

Recently, Brody Jenner, in his YouTube vlog, shared how he averted a milk crisis with an unconventional substitute. The DJ in this latest video showcased the secret of a good latte and used his fiance Tia Blanco’s breast milk as a substitute for almond milk. Brody shows off the breast milk-filled bag to his audience and then shares his coffee-making process with them.

While doing so, Brody Jenner says, “I hear it’s very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do.” Then he goes on to make his special latte, after tasting it, goes on to say, “It’s friggin’ delicious!” His partner had a different opinion, as she noted that it was like any other coffee. The couple’s fans have been swooning over their cuteness and gushing over them, while others find it cringe-worthy, as one wrote on X, “Some things don’t need to be shared.”

Another said, “Sometimes it’s just best to keep shit like this to yourself man.”

Followed by, “There’s something sinister in this family fr,” the need to be in the news ig,” “Imagine being his co-worker and him bringing you a coffee tasting… different… “, and “How then do they stay relevant if they don’t make headlines.”

Brody Jenner reveals he makes coffee with fianceé’s breast milk: “It’s freaking delicious” pic.twitter.com/q3MJx6jCFU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2023

For the unversed, Tia and Brody shared their engagement news in June this year, and the following month, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, Honey.



Although Brody Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner clan are busy in their individual lives, the DJ is still close to them.

