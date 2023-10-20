Timothee Chalamet, ever since his debut, has been ruling over millions of hearts and has become quite popular among the audience. And not because of his cute looks but his amazing acting skills. From Call Me By Your Name to Little Women to Dune and now Wonka, Chalamet has shown massive versatility in his career.

And when you are a popular celebrity, meeting fans and getting crazy gifts from them are all a given. Once, Timothee opened up about a time when he faced a weird fan interaction (courtesy of one of his scenes in Call Me By Your Name). Want to know what happened? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Timothee Chalamet enjoys a massive fanbase, and wherever he goes, he finds himself surrounded by his fans. While he still gets appreciated for portraying such an intense character in Call Me By Your Name, it was one of the scenes that left a scandalous touch in his career. He was seen making love to a peach, and in one of the episodes of Variety’s Actors on Actors, the Dune actor mentioned that the scene from Armie Hammer starrer was “a great fruit love scene.”

Even though Luca Guadagnino originally thought that the s*xual scene with the peach was better left to the books, he later changed his decision to put it in his movie as he realized it was more than a metaphor. And that scene made Timothee face a weird fan interaction.

Timothee Chalamet, further explaining the fan interaction to Daniel Kaluuya in the same conversation, shared, “Somebody dropped a bag of peach candies in front of me at Chipotle the other day and ran off.” To that, Judas and the Black Messiah actor chirped in, “That’s one for the memoirs.”

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet has recently been all over the news for his budding romance with the fashion mogul and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. While their PDAs have been making headlines, on the other hand, the actor’s massive fandom is waiting to see him as Wonka (a spin-off of the popular Johnny Depp featuring Charlie & the Chocolate Factory).

Well, it seems this bizarre interaction will always be engraved in Timothee Chalamet’s brain, as it’s quite weird to find a fan gifting a bag of peaches! Did you know about this incident?

