Seems like we are about to witness a chaotic shuffling of dates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe roaster yet again because the studio is busy chalking out a new map after the delays that the Hollywood strikes have caused. While we already know Deadpool 3 has lost its May 3, 2024 release date and is not been allotted a new one as of yet, there is a new update surfacing on the Internet that suggests that there might be more shuffles in the calendar. The first one to be affected is Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4.

Captain America 4 is one of the most anticipated movies because it is set to introduce Anthony Mackie as Captain in the main timeline. He came to terms with his new responsibility in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, a Disney+ series. The movie has gone through one release date shuffle and a title change already, and it seems like there is another in-store.

The latest report is now suggesting that Deadpool 3’s loss might just turn out to be profitable for Captain America: Brave New World because it might help the latter get back to its original release date. Read on to know everything you should know about this interesting update of the day.

If you are unaware, Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4, was first supposed to be released on May 3, 2024. After a shuffle and a title change, it was announced that the movie was pushed two months ahead and will now be released on July 26, 2024. Deadpool 3 took over the May spot. As per Direct, now that the May 3 window is vacant yet again, there is a very high possibility that Anthony Mackie starrer will move to its original date and release two months before the latest release date.

While Deadpool 3 has only finished two months of shooting by the time Hollywood strikes brought things to a standstill, Captain America 4 has already wrapped up its three-month schedule by the end of June. This gives Brave New World an upper hand in a smooth post-production because the principal photography is already done.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Officially Loses Its May 2023 Release Date On MCU Roaster, Delayed Indefinitely Thanks To The Hollywood Strikes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News