One of the A-listers of Hollywood, Keanu Reeves, might be known for his ruthless and violent characters in movies like the John Wick franchise, Matrix franchise, and more, but the actor is known for his calm personality. However, a recent viral video shows Keanu losing his cool over a fan. Here’s what had happened. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

It’s quite shocking when Hollywood’s nicest person gets caught screaming at the fans. Keanu has a massive fanbase who adores and admires the actor for being so fan-friendly. He has never lost his calm, whether on set or towards his co-stars or fans.

Recently, a video went viral where Keanu Reeves can be seen bursting out at a fan who had been pestering him to get an autograph. Screaming at the fan, Reeves added that he also needed some time to himself. Agreeing to the John Wick actor, the fan added, “I see your point.” But didn’t leave his side; when the fan was still there, Keanu gave his autograph disapprovingly and shouted, “No, you don’t see the f*cking point.”

Check out the video surfacing on Instagram shared by ‘talentagencyguide’ with a caption that read, “Keanu Reeves, one of the nicest celebrities when it comes to his fans, was pushed to the limit as he’s harassed not by a fan but a professional autograph hunter”:

Netizens have been commenting on the video. One wrote, “When will you people understand that he is just a human being like the rest of us.”

Another penned, “The nicest man you could ever meet. You know this was the boiling point for the poor fella. He deserves my time as much as any other person.”

“Not like him, just a bad day,” another comment read.

Matrix actor Keanu Reeves has always been very welcoming to his fans. A few days back, another video went viral when he met a 9-year-old who said he was his “favorite actor in the whole world” and that Toy Story‘s Duke is his favorite character.

Well, what do you think after seeing Keanu Reeves in a different tone?

