After Nicholas Sparks took the world by storm with his bestseller The Notebook, the film’s adaptation had to be as good as the book. Making the 2004 movie was surely a challenge for Nick Cassavetes as he had to cast the right actors to play the two lovers. While many actors did not feel like playing Noah Calhoun in the movie, the director was certain that Ryan Gosling was weird enough to bring the character to life.

The Notebook follows a love story between a poor man and a wealthy woman. They try to keep their relationship under wraps while they are madly in love with each other. Allie Hamilton, the female lead, was played by Rachel McAdams.

Several actors found Noah did not have many characteristics of his own and was only described as Allie’s lover. Apart from Allie, he was also termed uninteresting. However, Cassavetes was sure that Ryan Gosling had it in him to play the role. In one of the behind-the-scenes footage of the movie, the director once revealed that finding an actor who would be able to bring out the love-at-first-sight emotions in him was a challenge. However, when Gosling’s name came to his mind, he was confident that the Barbie star was “weird enough” to pull it off. The director made sure to apologize to the actor for calling him weird.

Back in 2012, even Ryan Gosling threw light on the casting process and revealed how he bagged the part in a conversation with Company Magazine. The actor revealed that Cassavetes called to meet him at his house and told him that he got the role for not being handsome and cool enough. Weird right? Let’s hear it from him again. Gosling described the hilarious meeting: “When I got there, he was standing in his backyard, and he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to play this role because you’re not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not cool, you’re just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts.’”

Well, Ryan Gosling’s acting made every viewer emotional in the 2004 movie. He even won several awards for the same.

With time, Gosling emerged to be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He was last seen portraying our beloved Ken in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, that went on to earn a whopping $1 billion.

