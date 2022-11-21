American rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly is a famous songwriter, singer, and actor. Apart from his popular albums, he has also featured in a few well-known movies, including Bird Box. However, it’s not only his career that gets discussed but also his unique sartorial choices that often grab the limelight. He knows how to make a statement with his fashion that gets vividly discussed among fashion mongers. Some troll the rapper, while some laud his imagination. Check out how netizens reacted to his latest look!

American Music Awards was organised and many celebrities graced the event by putting their best fashion foot forward for the red carpet walk. American rapper MGK wasn’t left behind too, and flaunted his unique look grabbing most of the spotlight!

Machine Gun Kelly made an unusual appearance at the American Music Awards 2022. He can be seen donning a purple coloured suit that featured numerous silver spikes all over it made of gunmetal and inches long. He dished out major ‘porcupine’ vibes. Well, has this been made for social distancing or for not sitting at the event? We don’t have answers for that but have hilarious comments from the netizens.

As India Today shared a video clip on their Instagram handle, one of them wrote, “Social distancing Fashion”, and another one penned, “Walked right out of accupressure therapy.” One of the comments can be read as, “If he fell accidentally he could have a terrible death.. why on earth?” Another netizen commented, “Isss fashion ko kya naam du🤣🤣.” One more internet user hilariously wrote, “Now that’s what we should call “untouchable”.”

Check out the other reactions:

Well, what are your thoughts about it? For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

