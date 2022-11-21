Ryan Gosling is the man of the hour. Over the past few weeks, the La La Land actor has been in the mainstream news for various reasons. He has been in contention for various projects, all big ones, and making news for playing Ken in the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie. As per the latest birdies even the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads are eyeing him to play a big villain in Thunderbolts. But amid all of that making news is his personal life and the reported marriage to longtime partner Eva Mendes.

If you are unaware, Ryan is a very private person. Even when he is one of the most top order stars in Hollywood, not much about his private life ever spills out in the public domain. His relationships, rifts, and even friendships are kept wrapped under curtain not available for the world to see. He has been in an active relationship with actor Eva Mendes since 2011. The two are parents to two beautiful daughters but are yet to take the nuptial plunge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But looks like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are now married and no there is no official picture of the two from the aisle, but it is Eva who has let the detail slip in her recent conversation on a chat show. The world was quick to grab the bit when she called Gosling her ‘husband’ and now fans are all eager to finally get a confirmation. Read on to know.

As per Hollywood Life, Eva Mendes aa on Australia’s Today Show when she decided to call Ryan Gosling her husband. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,’ Eva told the show’s hosts. This was enough to create a tornado and now we wait for a confirmation.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Eva spoke about raising their two daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6. “I’m sure just because we have our own, like we’re our own person and then we come with our own strengths and stuff, but we’re pretty much on the same terms, on like how we parent, so it’s pretty cool,” the Hitch star explained. “I know someone earlier said, ‘Who’s good cop? Who’s bad cop?’ I’m like, there is none. I have never thought of it that way.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes & Other Hollywood Celebrities Support Democrat Congresswoman Karen Bass To Be LA’s First Woman Mayor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News