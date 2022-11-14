Ryan Gosling once spoke about his steamy s*x scene with Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine and revealed how people got offended over it because it felt authentic. The La La Land actor is one of the most notable stars in Hollywood. His work, especially in romantic films, is admired by fans.

The actor returned to films after 2018 in 2022’s The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers, it was released on Netflix and also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, and more. Other than that, Gosling is also busy with his upcoming film, Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his s*x scene in Blue Valentines, Ryan Gosling once opened up about it with the Guardian back in 2011 and revealed that it felt real. “The s*x felt real – it wasn’t s*xy or ‘a s*x scene’, and that’s why we got into trouble,” Ryan said. “You shouldn’t be penalized for doing a good job,” the Blade Runner 2049 actor added.

The intimate scene between Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine felt so authentic, especially the one where the actor indulged in oral s*x that it sparked a classification rating battle in America. Ultimately, the film received an R rating, but the fans were still on edge over it.

Not just the actor, but even Michelle once spoke about the s*x scene from the film. The Manchester by the Sea actress said that she was proud of it and added that she didn’t think there was anything “scandalous, tawdry or disgusting about it.”

Meanwhile, besides Barbie, where Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken, the actor is also busy with David Leitch’s The Fall Guy. He will be seen next to Emily Blunt, and the movie will be out in 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Harry Potter Series Is Not Happening, Confirms HBO Max Exec But also Gives Hope

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram