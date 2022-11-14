While Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam opened to some lukewarm reviews, the biggest thing it did for the superhero culture was giving back the Superman it deserved. Henry Cavill reprises Clark Kent after years and was served justice under the new DCU leadership by giving him the chance to make a comeback. The man has returned to play the Kryptonian prince for Man Of Steel 2, of which the first part was his foray into the world of superheroes. Talking about it now is Jason Momoa who has dream and that includes Cavill too.

Henry debuted as Clark Kent in Man Of Steel in the year 2013 under Zack Snyder’s direction. The actor then appeared as Superman in multiple films including Batman v Superman, Justice League, and more. But his run as the superhero was cut short by Warner Bros without substantial reasoning. Fans initiated a movement and demanded his return, and their prayers were heard.

Jason Momoa is now the most trending name thanks to him teasing his dream project, and James Gunn talking about Lobo and hinting at the Khal Drogo fame. Turns out he was recently asked about Henry Cavill’s return. And below is everything he has to say about the same. Read on.

Jason Momoa who has worked with Henry Cavill on Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, was on Jake’s Takes where he was asked about Henry reprising the iconic character. He said, “I love Henry to bits, man. I’m stoked, he’s the perfect Superman. He should be that forever. I’m excited to see what comes. We’ve got Gunn and Safran at the helm — love them, trust them. I have no idea what’s gonna happen but you know, I’m in.”

Jake Hamilton then went to ask him about his work dreams and his cult parts including Aquaman, Dune, and Game Of Thrones. The host then went to inquire about his aspirations to join Henry Cavill again and if that is what is the dream project he infamously teased on social media recently. Momoa said, “Well, I’ve already worked with Henry, so that would be weird to have two dreams of Henry. I’ve worked with Superman twice so it would be kind of creepy. I have this other dream that I want to work with Henry again!”

While Justice League 2 is not in far sight and there is a lot of discussion to happen before that, we are curious to know how the two will reunite. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

