Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is well known for playing the role of the Norse God, Thor. He has appeared in films like The Avengers series, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Extraction, Thor: Love and Thunder, and many more. He is among the world’s highest-paid actors.

However, now the Australian actor is now making headlines after he learned that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s. He came to know while filming for the new docuseries, Limitless, where he pushed boundaries by taking up difficult fitness challenges.

During the episode, Chris Hemsworth took some genetic tests to check the future holds hidden in his DNA. It was then learned that Chris had two copies of gene APOE4 in his genes which are linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. He called it his biggest fear in his life.

Following this, the Thor actor has decided to take some time off from acting and focus on his health. During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Chris said, “My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, and the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

Chris Hemsworth then added, “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, “Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet. I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family…”

Chris Hemsworth further said, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I have been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

