Chris Hemsworth underwent the same rough training that the American Navy SEAL goes through, and now he is opening up about the challenging experience. As an actor, one often changes their looks and physique per the requirements for the role. Chris is no alien to that concept either.

We all know how much effort he puts into attaining the body he needs for the role of Thor. Just recently, the actor appeared in the fourth instalment of the film series Love and Thunder. He said that working out for a toned body was a brutal process.

Now, Chris Hemsworth has revealed putting himself through something much worse. While speaking with Men’s Journal, the Spiderhead actor revealed undergoing a Navy SEAL-style drowning simulation, swimming in icy water, pulling a truck, fasting for four days, and more for the new Disney+ series Limitless.

“There was no faking what I was going through. The running joke between me and my mates was, we were gonna call it Limited, cause we were capping out,” Chris Hemsworth said. The Navy SEAL drill that Hemsworth went through required his being shoved into a pool with his hands bound behind his back and feet tied.

However, for Chris, the moment of brutal experience was surfing and swimming in 37-degree water in the Norwegian Arctic. “It was insane. Halfway through, my brain felt like it was being stabbed by a thousand knives,” the Avengers: Endgame actor recalled. He also revealed how he wore his ligaments while training for both the series and Thor: Love and Thunder simultaneously.

“I tore ligaments in my ankle, I hurt my back, I was training nonstop for both Thor and different episodes, it was full-on,” Chris Hemsworth said. We can only imagine how it must feel to go through all of this.

