Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hollywood, she is an influential personality today. But the actress had her fair share of controversies too. She once upset the transgender community with her alleged insensitive comment and had to, later on, apologise for the same. Today we brought you a throwback of the same from the time she was supposed to play a trans person in the movie Rub & Tug but then had to exit it. Scroll below to get all the deets!

Scarlett has been iconic in the role of Marvel’s Black Widow. Her fan following soared to great heights after that. Her goodbye from MCU has broken millions of hearts. When she was initially approached to play a trans character, she was highly criticised by the LGBTQ community, to which she defended herself by giving out examples of cisgender people who previously appeared in trans roles.

In an interview with The Gentlewoman, Scarlett Johansson recalled the time she bluntly shared her opinions which might have hurt the feelings of the LGBTQ community. She said, “I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realise it was insensitive.” It happened when she was initially selected to star in the film Rub & Tug but received huge flak from the trans community for picking her and not giving a chance to any trans actor.

Scarlett Johansson’s alleged comment that made her receive the backlash was, “You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job.” Scarlett said this to Daily Mail, and she further added, “I feel like it’s a trend in my business, and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions. I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do.”

Scarlett Johansson withdrew from the film Rub & Tug owing to the controversy and reflecting on it, she told Vanity Fair, “I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people. I wasn’t aware of that conversation — I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that.”

