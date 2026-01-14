When the Jennifer Lopez-starrer creature action-adventure film Anaconda was released in 1997, it became an instant hit among moviegoers worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics. While the franchise continued with multiple sequels in the years that followed, the title has now been reimagined for a new era with a meta-reboot of the same name, currently playing in theaters. The 2025 film holds a modest 50% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, which is still ahead of the original’s 41% rating.

How Close Is the 2025 Anaconda Reboot To The 1997 Classic

Starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, the 2025 reboot is now closing in on the 1997 film’s worldwide total. With a current global haul of $110 million, the new Anaconda is approximately $26.9 million short of the original’s lifetime all-releases global tally of $136.9 million. It remains to be seen whether the reboot can surpass this benchmark before concluding its ongoing run. The final outcome should become clear in the coming weeks.

As it nears the end of its third week in theaters, the 2025 release has already surpassed the domestic earnings of several notable titles this year, including The Naked Gun ($52.6 million), Karate Kid: Legends ($52.5 million), and Mickey 17 ($46.1 million) (Box Office Mojo). Now, the action-adventure comedy has set its sights on another major benchmark and its next 2025 target: the North American total of the John Wick spin-off Ballerina. Let’s take a look at exactly how much more Anaconda needs to earn domestically to outgross Ballerina.

Anaconda (2025) vs. Ballerina – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the domestic and global box office, according to data by Box Office Mojo:

Anaconda (2025) – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.5 million

International: $55.4 million

Worldwide: $110 million

Ballerina – Box Office Summary

North America: $58.1 million

International: $79.1 million

Worldwide: $137.2 million

As the numbers indicate, the meta-reboot is currently trailing the Ana de Armas-led action film by roughly $3.6 million at the North American box office. To outgross Ballerina domestically, Anaconda must cross $58.1 million, meaning it needs to hit at least $58.2 million. With Anaconda still playing in theaters, it has a realistic chance of narrowing the gap and could potentially overtake Ballerina domestically if it continues to hold steady in the coming days.

Anaconda (2025) – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite Anaconda. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda shows up, turning their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda – Official Trailer

