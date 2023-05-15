Daniel Radcliffe was one of the most famous child actors as he rose to fame with the Harry Potter movies. As the actor started at a very young age and was famous all around the world, he had a massive fan following. While recalling such an incident, The Boy Who Lived actor recalled how a Japanese schoolgirl fainted when he brushed her during a visit to an all-girls high school. The actor proved that his magical spell works apart from the school of Hogwarts!

In the Harry Potter movies, the actor showed his versatility as a young boy, and his good looks just add a cherry on top, making millions his fans. As the young heartthrob Radcliffe was promoting his movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, he made the Muggles then proceeded to lose their minds.

For the promotion of the movie, someone thought it would be a good idea to have him go on an episode of Japan’s Let’s Go To School and visit an all-girls high school. As he visited the school, one of his young fans fainted with excitement. Sharing about the incident at The Jonathan Ross Show, he revealed he immediately apologised to her. The Harry Potter actor called it a moment and added, “You know, you gotta enjoy that stuff because that doesn’t last forever, like when you have a moment like that, you’ve got to take in how cool and weird it is.”

The incident video has been on the web for a while, and it shows how school girls were mad for Daniel Radcliffe. The video just shows what it would sound like if an entire school of girls all got their Hogwarts letters at the same time, this is it.

With all that, a new reboot of the Harry Potter series has been announced but unfortunately, Daniel Radcliffe and other cast members won’t be joining the franchise. Let us know what you think about it, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

