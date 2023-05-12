Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction – she is a popular singer-actress and, well, definitely a fashionista. She is a total rockstar, and currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film, The Mother. At the premiere of the film, Jennifer graced the carpet along with her husband, Ben Affleck, and both of them exuded major power couple goals in their respective ensemble. Keep scrolling to check it out!

At the Met Gala 2023, JLo served HAWT looks and how! She wore a Ralph Lauren couture. She dazzled in a beige and black gown made out of satin and velvety materials and flaunted her washboard abs and side b**bs in it.

Now coming back to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s look from The Mother’s premiere event. Jennifer can be seen wearing a beige nude toned shimmery co-ord set, including a plunging neckline detailing bralette through which she flashed her cle*vage, huge flared pants and a long trailed coat. On the other hand, Ben Affleck complimented his wife in a black tuxedo suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt. They surely served perfect power couple vibes! Their love for each other is visible in the picture.

Check out the picture as Jennifer Lopez shared it on Twitter:

A few hours back, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a few details of her lookbook from the premiere look. JLo accessorised the look with a pair of stone-studded patterned hoops and, for makeup, opted for a glam look. She completed the look with a full coverage foundation, bronzed and blushed cheeks, a contoured nose, defined brows, bold smokey eyes with dramatic false lashes, highlighted cheekbones and brown glossy lip shade. She tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail and got rid of any fuss from her face. She carried a matching clutch and looked picture-perfect.

Here’s the post:

Are we loving it or are we loving it? Let us know!

