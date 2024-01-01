Salaar Box Office Collection Day 10 (Hindi): Prabhas' Action-Biggie Shows Growth On Sunday!

Growth was evident for Salaar (Hindi) on Sunday, as 9.50 crores came in. On Saturday, the film netted 7.50 crores, so it’s good to see a jump of sorts coming in. Of course, the numbers are not huge given the scale and genre of the film. Moreover, it hasn’t entered double digits right through the weekend.

However, if one considers the fact that Prabhas’ film is primarily working out for the mass belt, especially in interiors and the single screens, it’s good to see such numbers being fetched.

The Prashanth Neel directed out and out action drama has now reached 117 crores* after 10 days, and that’s an average of over 11 crores per day.

Today, the film should manage decent to good numbers again, though, from tomorrow, they will do so since the working days are behind. Nonetheless, even with reasonable stability today, the film should cross the 125 crore mark.

What happens from tomorrow onwards has to be seen. The target would be to hit at least 4 crore mark so that the rest of the weekdays contribute at least 10 crore even after accounting for drops. Prabhas will be looking at the 150 crores that have been gathered in quick time so that advantage of the open period ahead can be taken till the release of Fighter on 25th January.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

