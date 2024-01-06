Shah Rukh Khan has single-handedly revived Bollywood films at the box office; he has also been able to curb the South Indian numbers at the box office, at least for this year. For the past few years, while Bollywood films have struggled at the box office, South Indian films have been growing like a beast at the Hindi box office.

In 2023, SRK decided to unleash his inner demon as he feasted on South Indian films which included biggies like Leo and Jailer, with Pathaan and Jawan breathing fire at the box office. While the films sold like hotcakes at the ticket window, the numbers were unimaginable.

By the end of the year 2023, with three films, Shah Rukh Khan collected 2500+ crore gross worldwide and around 1300+ crore net collection in India. With the gross collection worldwide, the superstar surpassed the total worldwide gross collection of all the Tamil films and all the Telugu films individually.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Golden Run

SRK had a golden run at the box office in 2023, which started with Pathaan, which collected 543.22 crore net in India and 1069.85 crore worldwide. This was followed by Atlee’s Jawan, which collected 640.42 crore in India and 1163.62 crore worldwide. The last release for SRK this year was Dunki, which has collected 211 crore in India and 422.90 crore worldwide. Cumulatively, the actor collected 1394.64 crore rupees in India and 2656.37 crore rupees worldwide (gross).

Total Collection by Tamil and Telugu Films

According to various data and figure-tracking sites, in the year 2023, Tamil films collected 2160 crore gross worldwide, and Telugu films collected 2300 crore gross worldwide in their own languages. So, individually, Shah Rukh Khan feasted on these numbers single-handedly with his three releases in 2023.

Interestingly, Bollywood films collected a total gross collection of around 2124 crore abroad. Out of this, Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution with Pathaan’s 412 crore, Jawan’s 406 crore, and Dunki’s 176.78 crore is 994.78 crore. A whopping 46.83% share of the total! Well, that is how Kings rule over their kingdoms. Bow down!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

