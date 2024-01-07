Salaar, led by Prabhas, has entered its third week at the Indian box office, and after staying low yesterday, the film has witnessed a decent jump today. With that, the collection has come closer to the mark of 400 crores, and in the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Keep reading to know more!

Retains ample screens in the Hindi belt

There’s no denying that the film has suffered a considerable loss due to a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Still, it has managed to pull off a good total so far. Recently, the Telugu version crossed 200 crores at the Indian box office, and even the Hindi dubbed version is now getting closer to 150 crores.

While in Telugu states, Salaar has managed to retain a good enough screen count, in the Hindi belt, too, it has secured an ample number of screens/shows due to no major release this week. As of now, only Dunki is primarily running in theatres. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has seen a rise in show count in the Hindi belt on public demand.

Salaar rises on the third Saturday

The content of Salaar has clicked with the masses, and it is clearly getting reflected through a rise today. As per the early trends flowing in, the biggie closed its day 16 in the range of 5 to 6 crores. If compared to yesterday’s 3.50 crores, it’s a growth of 42 to 71%, which is decent. Considering the estimates, the grand total stands at 388-389 crores at the Indian box office.

Salaar beats Dangal

With day 16 estimates, Salaar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Dangal (387.39 crores) and has become the 10th highest net grosser in the history of Indian cinema, pushing the Aamir Khan starrer out of the list.

Soon, Salaar will be surpassing the lifetime of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (408 crores). From here, the film is in a comfortable position to surpass Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores) and end up being the 8th highest net grosser. Crossing Gadar 2’s 525.50 crores is next to impossible. Nonetheless, it’s a big feat for a film that is indulged in a high voltage clash.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Gets A Golden Chance To Be The Only Bollywood Actor With 1000 Crores Collection In A Year After Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News