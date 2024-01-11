The year 2023 was a fantastic one for Ranbir Kapoor. While his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did decent business, Animal ended up causing a volcanic eruption at the Indian box office. However, despite being the highest net grosser in Ranbir’s career, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial failed to overtake Sanju’s dream returns. Keep reading to know more!

Ranbir has always been a risk-taker when it comes to experimenting with scripts. Doing an A-rated film, and that too with a controversial director, was a dicey decision, but it has paid off really well. Not just an extraordinary start, but the film ended up being a historic success at the Indian box office.

Animal’s historic run, budget & box office returns!

Animal has earned its position as the 2nd highest net grosser in the history of Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. As per the last update, it earned 550 crores net in India and will wrap up its run by adding a few more crores.

Animal reportedly carries a budget of 200 crores. After removing this cost from the total collection, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 350 crores, which equals 175% returns. While it has surpassed biggies like Jawan and Pathaan with these numbers, it failed to come even closer to Sanju.

Sanju remains to be Ranbir Kapoor’s most profitable film!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju was released in 2018. Apart from the solid pre-release buzz, the film enjoyed highly positive word-of-mouth among audiences. As a result, it ended up earning 341.22 crores at the Indian box office.

All thanks to the reasonable budget of 80 crores, Sanju enjoyed an ROI of 261.22 crores, which equals 326.52% returns.

More about Animal

Recently, the makers of Animal announced reduced ticket rates for films in India. As per the official offer, the film could be watched at 100 rupees (conditions apply). This move will help push the tally at the Indian box office.

