Merry Christmas saw a bit of a growth on Sunday with 3.75 crores* coming in. This is again on expected lines since Saturday growth had suggested that while there would be an increase in numbers on Sunday as well, it would be under control.

From here, it’s all about how well the film sustains on Monday. If the collections stay on to be over the 2 crores mark, then one can expect a reasonable lifetime total to build in. However, if it does below that and gets into that 1.50-1.75 crores range, it may just emerge as a two-week runner with Fighter arriving on 25th January.

This is a well-made film by Sriram Raghavan and going by merits, it deserves to collect at least 50 crores. However, even by a conservative estimate, Merry Christmas should go past the 30 crores mark at least in its lifetime.

However, for that, the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer needs to collect at least 2 crores today and then build on top of the 9.45 crores* that it has accumulated so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

