Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Today, we close the final category of Bollywood polls, and that’s the ‘Best Film’ of the year. Last year saw a string of some really good films, and that too belonging to different genres. From well-made mass entertainers to totally content-driven films, we saw a perfect blend of cinema. Here, we have shortlisted four films and the list includes Jawan, 12th Fail, and others.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Film of 2023 category:

OMG 2

OMG 2 is hands down one of the best films of 2023. It touched on a taboo subject like m*sturb*tion and explained how it is a normal thing in a very entertaining manner. It was an eye-opener for many and truly a step towards progressive content. It featured Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and others in key roles and was a box office success.

Jawan

Whenever mass entertainers are discussed, many choose to ignore them because such films are looked down on. But thankfully, the deadly duo of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee changed the perception of viewers with their Jawan. This biggie was not just entertaining but also scored full marks in several departments of filmmaking. It’s easily one of the best commercial potboilers in Bollywood’s modern era.

12th Fail

This Vikrant Massey starrer is amongst the biggest surprise hits of 2023. It’s a biographical film based on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an Indian Police Service officer by overcoming the hurdle of extreme poverty. Be it an inspiring story, powerful performance, or brilliant direction, 12th Fail scores in distinction in every field. It is truly a gem by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra!

Animal

Animal is one of the most polarising films in Bollywood’s modern era. Still, it emerged as one of the biggest box office hits ever. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film was brutal and controversial but technically superior. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga created a modern-day cult by pushing the boundaries of Bollywood entertainers. Ranbir’s performance is also one of the biggest takeaways.

