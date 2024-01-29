Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: From Alia Bhatt In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani To Kareena Kapoor Khan In Jaane Jaan - Vote For The Best Actress

We’re into the final categories of the Koimoi Audience Poll 2024 of Bollywood films, and it’s time to celebrate the best actress performances of the year.

From the vivacious Alia Bhatt as Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering one of the finest performances in Jaane Jaan, choosing 4 out of so many brilliant performers was the toughest task for us.

Below is the list of the four of the best performances we saw in 2023.

Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Alia Bhatt’s earnest presence blends in exceptionally well with all the craziness happening around her. It’s an arduous task to match the towering madness of Ranveer in this film, but she does it with such ease. Yep, her character falls into the trap of being a part of a bit flaky side of the narration, but it’s okay because of the balance the script maintains throughout.

Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Kiara Advani is the winner of this film! Despite all the flaws in the script, she just grabs the opportunity to make it the best use for her. She gets into Katha, carrying a blank face for the majority of the film and still managing to hold your intrigue till the last. This is a Kiara Advani film all the way!

Adah Sharma (The Kerala Story)

Adah Sharma tries to break all personal records of acting and even gets successful in delivering good scenes but in a very wrong film. While the first half has her as a caricature of a naive character, it is the second half where she gets to experiment and showcase her range a bit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s choice of this project is in itself an indication of how she has her vision crystal clear in choosing some meaningful subjects in her second innings. The subtlety she brings to Maya is precisely how a seasoned actor like her would perform. She keeps the oomph around her character alive and still be dead shocked at what’s going on.

