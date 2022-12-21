Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became a fan favourite ever since the time they shared screen space in the popular serial Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika and Shoaib are adored by many and have quite a fan base. The couple got married four years ago, and it seems like it is time for some good news. Are you excited to find out? Then Keep reading!

For the unversed, Dipika was earlier married to pilot Raunak Samson, but the couple got divorced in 2015 after she was blamed for having an extramarital affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and his sister Saba Ibrahim have their own separate YouTube channels where they share some amazing vlogs and keep their fans entertained. According to recent rumours, it seems like the couple is ready to extend their family.

According to a report and the vlogs shared by the couple or Saba on their YouTube channel, the activities of Dipika Kakar seem a lot like an expecting mother, and Shoaib is seen to be taking extra care of his beautiful wife. In the recent vlogs posted by Saba, Dipika is seen wearing comfortable baggy clothes, and she also seems to have put on some weight.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, in one of the vlogs, went out for a ride where the actress can be seen binging on some chicken mayo sandwich and in that particular video, he shared how he spent his day with his lady love and one other important person. Even at a birthday celebration of one of Shoaib’s friends, Dipika was seen wearing a baggy sweatshirt and black pants; he was seen taking extra care of Dipika, making the speculations about the pregnancy rumours stronger.

Check out the vlog here,

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018; they were rumoured to have fallen in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section!

And for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Balika Vadhu 2 Actor Randeep Rai To Play A Negative Character For The First Time In ‘Meet’, Says “I Always Wanted To Do Something Out Of My Comfort Zone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News