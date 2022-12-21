As emotions rile up and a series of reactions are captured, the master of the Bigg Boss 16 house brings just the right task to keep the reactions in check for the weekly ration. The task involves a few guests visiting the house and while they carry on their errands, the housemates are tasked with ignoring them. For every three reactions or strikes, a housemate will lose a basket of ration.

Determined to get a reaction, the guests have an arsenal of distractions right from munching chicken, to reading heartfelt letters from the family members of the contestants and to disrupting the house chores. Find out who succumbs to provocation and who overcomes it in tonight’s episode. While Shalin Bhanot does his best to avoid reacting to the outsiders eating chicken while following him around the house, Sumbul Touqeer was left teary-eyed after a letter from her father was read in her presence.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Advertisement

Friendships are also being tested on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and while viewers are curious to know which ones survive, the master of the house summons Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to the confession room. He reminds her that she has always claimed that she has shared her opinions without inhibitions. He offers her a chance to revive the lost INR 25 lakhs of the prize money at the cost of evicting her close friend Ankit Gupta.

This pressing of the buzzer next to her will have Ankit leave the Bigg Boss 16 house right away. Many housemates are waiting with their claws out to know what Priyanka Chahar Choudhary decides because earlier she had reprimanded several contestants for kissing the prize money goodbye in a bid to protect contestants from eviction. The ultimate question that comes to the fore is – Pyaar bada yaa paisa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Amid the tension of making hard decisions, the house witnesses Tina Datta probing MC Stan about why he nominated her despite their bond. The former is shocked that the rapper doesn’t consider her a friend. The rapper defends himself by saying that he wanted to protect her image by not citing the real reason for nominating her. He alleges that she tried to stay in his good books because she wanted to leverage his great fan following. An utterly shocked Tina breaks down and swears on her mother that she didn’t know about the fan following he commanded. Is this the end of their friendship? Only time will tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Keep watching the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 16 every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: Vijayendra Kumeria Shares It Takes People Time To Recognize Him As Sikh In ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News