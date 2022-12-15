Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been entertaining TV audiences for over 70 days since it began in October. With frequent fights, drama, romance, and friendship unfolding, the show is keeping everyone glued to the screens. Amidst this, a picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary holding the trophy went viral on social media.

The picture comes at a time when Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination this week. Voting lines for all four contestants have been closed as well. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be eliminated this week.

Now a picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lifting the Bigg Boss 16 trophy has got all her fans excited. But is that true? As expected, it is morphed. The picture appears to be that of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Priyanka’s face has been superimposed on her picture. A die-hard fan of Priyanka desperately wants her to win the show.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 16 (@abhu.arora.talk)

Just yesterday, Priyanka and Archana had a massive fight inside the house. It started with Priyanka making breakfast that Abdu Rozik could not eat as it was too spicy. She did not like that Sumbul Touqeer Khan ‘ordered’ her to make food for Abdu, and Archana Gautam created a ruckus over it. Both the ladies yelled at the top of their voices and had a massive showdown. Archana even cried as Priyanka made comments on how she handles the kitchen. Later, they mended ways as Priyanka said sorry to Archana Gautam.

