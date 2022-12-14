Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, he has created a lot of controversies. Many netizens called the makers to remove him from the show but that did not happen. Interestingly this week, the filmmaker is one of the contestants who is nominated for elimination. Will he be eliminated this time? The latest report throws some light.

Salman Khan hosted reality show has gained a lot of momentum on TRP charts since it started in October. With frequent fights, drama, romance, and friendship unfolding, the show is keeping everyone glued to the screens.

Along with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for elimination this week. While these four have been nominated, the voting lines remain closed for this week. This means none of them will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house this week.

This also led many fans of the show confused. Many seem to be disappointed as they feel that the filmmaker is being saved from elimination this week. Amidst this, The Khabri tweeted a shocking claim stating that the director has a deal in which he has been given the minimum guaranteed stay in the BB16 house. As per the deal, he will stay inside the house until January 23, 2023.

However, there is no confirmation on the same whatsoever. Take a look at the tweet below:

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was accused of Me Too in the past and his entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house sparked a debate on social media as well. Several netizens demanded his ouster from the show that airs on National Television. Regardless, he is still inside the house and is being called the Mastermind too.

Currently, there’s a mandali that has Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik. But the latest promo video of the show suggests that there is going to be a fight in this mandali soon.

