Anjali Arora has now become a prominent name in the television industry. After her ‘Kacha Badam’ video went viral on social media, she became an internet sensation overnight. Later, she appeared on Kangana Ranaut-led reality show ‘Lockk Up’ and became even more famous with her stint on the reality show. In fact, she became one of the most Googled people of the year 2022 and last night, the diva was spotted at the airport and is now getting trolled by netizens on Instagram for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares pictures and reels of herself giving a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest public appearance, the actress appeared at the airport and was donning a casual look. Anjali Arora paired black pants with a matching crop top and styled the look with an off-white coloured long coat.

Anjali Arora accessorised the look with a sling bag and completed the look with boots. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sochi nhi hogi ki ek mms ka itna impact hoga.”

Another user commented, “Google person to hogi he jab bina sharam k has has k mms banwayegi to mms mms mms mms mms mms.”

A third user commented, “Aur search me kiye kya h yeh btao Anjali mms video yhi search kiye h sab😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anjali Arora on her latest public outing? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Anjali Arora Amid The MMS Controversy Responds To Getting Trolled For Exposing Too Much In A Cle*vage-Popping Dress, Says “It’s My Body” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News