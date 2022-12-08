Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons. The show has been grabbing some attention owing to its contestants like Tina Datta for her ‘friendship’ with Shalin Bhanot’, Archana Gautam’s non-stop ladai jagdhe and ‘Priyankit’ aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lovers’ tiff. While the fans have been waiting with bated breath for the first two wild, Bigg Boss OTT star Moose Jattana has taken a sly jibe at the host.

Also known as Muskan Jattana she rose to fame with the digital version of the reality show and is also a popular social media influencer and social activist.

During her latest interview, Moose Jattana was asked about Bigg Boss 16 and if she’d like to enter the reality show as a wild card contestant. Speaking to Telly Chakkar when Moose was asked if she’s following the reality show, replying to which she said that she isn’t following but remembers watching Sumbal Touqeer, MC Stan and Tina Datta.

In the same interview when she was if she’d enter Bigg Boss 16, Moose Jattana called Salman Khan rude and strict. She told the portal, “No, I wouldn’t do the main Bigg Boss as it is too long and, Salman Khan as a host who is very rude and strict! I would cry if he did say anything to me so I wouldn’t like to do the main show, but I would love to do Bigg Boss OTT.”

Moosa Jattana also compared Tina Datta with Bigg Boss OTT star Shamita Shetty and said, “It would be Shamita Shetty, as I feel she gives the same vibe as she did; of being on the upper level and of someone who thinks that the rest of the housemates have no brains.”

A while back we told you that Bigg Boss 16 is getting an extension for one more month and is likely to end on February 25.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Moose Jattana calling Salman Khan a rude and strict host? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

