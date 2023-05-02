The Internet and its obsession with memes is a never-ending phenomenon. This time, netizens tried to establish a hilarious connection between Amitabh Bachchan and four really popular women. However, it was the link between the five of them which would crack you up. Also, before putting things into perspective, let us admit that we are all fans of these five celebs.

However, a little joke once in a while, that is too harmless, would not amount to a crime. So the internet decided to decode Mr Bachchan’s real identity and you would be surprised to know that his alter ego might be Nirma. And this identity has been well explained with supporting images. We are sure you will never unsee this!

So an Instagram page called, ‘desinariofficial’, decided to take the responsibility of decoding Amitabh Bachchan’s real identity after a well-researched theory. And it seems like the actor is Nirma! At least, the internet thinks so! The Instagram page, shared pictures of Mr. Bachchan, with politician Sushma Swaraj. There were pictures of him with his co-actors, Rekha & Hema Malini, and a picture of the Abhimaan star with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Still, trying to connect the dots? Let us do the needful. Putting the pictures up in the correct order, it zeroes down to Hema…Rekha…Jaya aur Sushma! Rings a bell?? Yes, the Nirma ad we all loved to sing while growing up and the Internet has settled with the fact that since Hema, Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma, sabki pasand is Nirma, so Amitabh Bachchan is Nirma! LHS = RHS. Hence proved!

The users bombarded the comment section to celebrate this brilliant meme. Users were quick to point out how, Bachchan Saab, is the brand ambassador for Ghadi detergent whose tagline is quite popular. A user wrote, “wo toh pehle istemmal then vishwas karte hai na!” Another user pointed out, “But kya fayda he promotes, Ghadi detergent, dhokhebhaj insaan.”

One comment read, “in charo ko nirma pasand he, par amitabh ko ghadi chahiye.” Another user, walked down memory lane and commented, “I was literally singing the song while I was looking at the picture.” A user also wrote, “I hate it that I understand this post.”

You can see this meme here for a better understanding and we also hope you are singing the washing powder nirma jingle in your head.

While the comments section was filled with bizarre statements on this meme, we hope you enjoyed it as well. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

And before you leave, here is the jingle to refresh your memories. Have a great nostalgia trip.

