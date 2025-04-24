In IPL 2025, many talented Indian players have impressed everyone with their performance. Amid this, some overseas players displayed their skills and proved to be impactful. One such is Tim David, who is currently associated with Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After initially struggling in IPL 2025, the star player is back in form and already proving he’s worth every penny. Keep reading for a detailed report of his salary growth!

Tim was born on March 16, 1996. He is a 29-year-old Singaporean and Australian cricketer. He played for Singapore’s team from 2019 to 2020 and then switched to the Australian cricket team in 2022. The right-handed batsman is a middle-order batter known for his power hitting. Over the years, he has built his reputation as a specialist finisher in the T20 format. Even in the Indian Premier League, he has displayed his hitting ability.

Tim David made his debut in IPL in 2021. In the debut season, he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a price of just 20 lakh. However, he couldn’t make any impact in the first season as he only had one match to play. In 2022, he was bought by Mumbai Indians at an impressive price, giving him a staggering hike.

In IPL 2022, Tim David was paid a salary of 8.25 crores, a crazy hike of 4025%. In 2022, he proved his power-hitting ability and enjoyed an impressive strike rate of over 200. With a healthy average of 37, he was retained by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, where he got the same salary.

In IPL 2023, Tim had a decent season with an average of 26 and a strike rate of 158. In 2024, he was again retained by Mumbai Indians at the same price. Despite a decent season, Mumbai released him.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Tim David was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a price of 3 crores. If calculated, his salary dropped by a shocking 63.63%. Overall, he has amassed 27.95 crores in five seasons.

