Emraan Hashmi has arrived with his action thriller, Ground Zero. Co-starring Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, it is a blessing in disguise that the film arrived days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The on-ground buzz is low, but word-of-mouth is expected to boost after the fantastic early reviews. Scroll below to know what the netizens are saying!

Ground Zero is based on the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to kill the top-ranking commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Ghazi Baba, aka Rana Tahir Nadeem. It was shot dominantly in Jammu & Kashmir. The makers also held a historic premiere for BSF Jawans in Srinagar.

The occupancy isn’t upto the mark for Emraan Hashmi starrer. However, the limited audience that watched the film earlier today gave it a huge thumbs up.

A user tweeted, “Ground Zero feels different, in the best way. It’s rooted in reality, and you can feel that honesty throughout. Emraan Hashmi gives a powerful performance, and Excel Entertainment nailed the tone. It’s the kind of film that stays with you long after it ends.”

Another shared, “Absolutely blown away by Ground Zero! The way it captures the reality of Kashmir and the courage of our BSF Jawans is nothing short of powerful. Emraan Hashmi delivers a stellar performance, and the storytelling hits hard. A film rooted in truth, a must-watch for all!”

A tweet read, “It was a treat to watch Ground Zero on the life story of BSF Officer NN Dubey Ji who caught hold of Ghazi Baba, Mastermind of Parliament Attack! Excellent Craftsmenship & Brilliant Story telling! Proud of my Brother, Co-Producer Abhishek & his team mates for great work.”

Another viewer on X wrote, “Totally loved #GroundZero great work by Director Tejas and team! @emraanhashmi Kashmir is India and the movie is to remind each one of us so much about our beautiful land…. Great work. Jai Hind.”

A tweet read, “#GroundZero is an impactful film about the war against terrorism. So relevant in these testing times. The execution is devoid of any cinematic liberties @emraanhashmi is outstanding in the lead role. #SaiTamhankar and #ZoyaHussain are worth while too. The screenplay is flawless.”

Another wrote, “I wholeheartedly recommend Ground Zero to everyone. It’s a cinematic spectacle, it’s about reality. An honest portrayal of Kashmir as it is. This film matters, and it deserves to be seen.”

Ground Zero was released in theatres on April 25, 2025. It is produced by Excel Entertainment.

