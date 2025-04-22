Just days after landing on Netflix, The Diamond Heist detonated across screens and timelines alike, vaulting past Black Mirror to claim a top spot until WrestleMania barged in and took the throne. Still, the buzz surrounding this three-part docuseries is far from quiet. With Guy Ritchie in the producer’s chair, the show is anything but subtle, blending real-life grit with the cinematic gloss he’s known for.

An Outrageous $460M Scheme Straight From The Streets Of London

The story, set against the backdrop of London in 2000, unpacks an audacious attempt to lift a diamond collection worth a staggering $460 million from the Millennium Dome, now known as the O2 Arena. It’s a tale of meticulous planning, flawed execution, and the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad swooping in with precision.

What makes this saga electric isn’t just the scale of the crime; it’s how it’s told. The series leans into the absurdity of the heist, letting both sides, the cops and the crooks, paint the picture in their own voices.

Social Media’s Verdict

Viewers haven’t been shy about their love for it. Social media is practically dripping in praise. One recent post by a fan read, “If you’re a Guy Ritchie fan you need to watch #TheDiamondHeist on Netflix immediately.”

If you’re a Guy Ritchie fan you need to watch #TheDiamondHeist on Netflix immediately. — K (@MsssKayyy) April 19, 2025

Another viewer said, “#TheDiamondHeist on #Netflix was one of the best true crime doco’s I’ve seen in a while. Loved it. Guessing till the end how it all came together. Loved how British it felt too, the flashbacks and nostalgia. Brilliant!”.

#TheDiamondHeist on #Netflix was one of the best true crime doco's I've seen in a while. Loved it. 👏👏 Guessing till the end how it all came together. Loved how British it felt too, the flashbacks and nostalgia. Brilliant! — Gem (@gemrocks17) April 21, 2025

A third echoed, “What a story! ! Brilliant documentary with classic [Guy Ritchie] touches. Binged all 3eps and loved every minute! Hugely entertaining and very interesting.”

@netflix #TheDiamondHeist what a story!! Brilliant documentary with classic @GuyRitchie1968 touches. Binged all 3eps and loved every minute! Hugely entertaining & very interesting.

Highly recommend! — Maria (@mariadublin11) April 20, 2025

But with the hype comes heat. The decision to spotlight one of the actual perpetrators hasn’t sat well with everyone.

One critic penned a review on IMDb, stating, “On the one hand this is quite an interesting heist with a good story to tell. On the other this is such a slick snd glossy production that it ends up glamorising and sanitising the real crime and gangsters as if it’s one of Guy Ritchies dramas.”

They went on to add, “There is a difference between TV drama and reality after all, and I think a different production style would have helped. It also gives a lot of attention and voice to the criminals themselves, which is what they want (as they say in their own words). Almost resulting in giving the impression they were in the right or somehow entitled to do what they did.”

Check out the trailer of The Diamond Heist below:

It was supposed to be the biggest heist of all time… The Diamond Heist, a 3-part documentary series executive produced by Guy Ritchie, premieres April 16. pic.twitter.com/ZhSsE9odFm — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2025

