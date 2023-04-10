South sensation Nayanthara is one of the most adored and followed actresses of the down South. Every step she takes, every move she makes, she trends on social media for different reasons every now and then. Nayanthara, who enjoys a massive fan following, often witnesses a sea of fans around her every time she steps out. However, her recent encounter didn’t go well when she was seen threatening a fan. Yes, you heard that right!

The actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood. After tying the knot with Vignesh Shivan, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joys- twins, whose name she announced recently. Now the actress is making headlines for altogether different reasons. Scroll down to read everything about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh, was recently snapped seeking blessings at a temple. However, it didn’t go as planned as she lost her cool seeing a fan film them inside the temple. Things turned nasty when she threatened a fan to break his phone. The actress was seen wearing a plain white kurta paired with a blue dupatta. The clip has been shared by a YouTube channel named ‘Tamil Mithran.’

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, it divided Nayanthara fans into two sections, while one section slammed the fan, others trolled the actress for her rude behaviour. Watch the video below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Y media and fans are following them like beggars if they respect you then you give them respect, don’t care them see what will happen.”

While another said, “How would that guy feel if someone was filming him every time he went out? no privacy at all and he was filming them without their permission. she was right to feel angry. but should have actually broken that guy’s phone.”

A third netizen said, “A middle class person when they reach a level like this has this problem. When they are out of fame & adultation they will realse the emptiness of all this fuss .So that s the way each cookie crumbles”

“Why u guys are even giving importance to such people guys,” asked a fourth user.

“People dont have any respect. This is people fault,” said a fifth netizen.

On the work front, Nayanthara is expected to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 To Bring Back Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sensual Hotness On Screen, Composer DSP Breaks Silence & Says “We’re Working On A Lot Of Surprises”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News