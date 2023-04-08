Pushpa 2: The Rule makers released the film’s first look yesterday, giving all the Allu Arjun fans an early birthday gift. The actor is celebrating his 41st birthday today, and fans are going gaga over the new look of Pushpa, which the Sukumar team released yesterday. The makers revealed a spine-chilling unrecognisable poster of Allu where he’s dressed in a fascinating way donning bangles and nail paint, which has left the fans wanting more. The netizens are comparing the new poster with Kantara in the comments; scroll below to take a look at it.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was one of last year’s most talked about movies. It became a rage on social media among fans who couldn’t stop obsessing over it. The film is a story of a tribal folk tale starring Rishab as Shiva. Directed by the actor, the film is about betrayal, murder and traditions, leaving you sitting at the edge of your seat with goosebumps.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account and shared a poster from Puspha 2: The Rule. The picture was quite intriguing, with the actor donning a never seen avatar, wearing bangles and nail paint. The fans couldn’t keep their calm and started reacting to the spine-chilling look in the comments section under his picture.

Take a look at the poster below:

That is an excellent poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and we can’t wait to see what the makers have in store for all the fans. The franchise is just getting bigger and better with each passing day.

Reacting to the poster, a user on Instagram commented, “When pushpa got inspired by Kantara 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Itz cool…..kaafi kantara wali vibe hai🔥”

A third user commented, “Ye pushpa 2 ka first look hai ya kantara 2 ka ?”

The comments section is filled with fire emojis under the poster on Allu Arjun’s Instagram feed. What are your thoughts on Pushpa 2: The Rule’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.

