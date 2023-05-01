Nikkita Ghag Breaks Silence On The Casting Couch In Bollywood, Says "Essential For Women To Stay Away From..."

As a prominent supermodel and actress, Nikkita Ghag is known for her bold videos and photoshoots that often make the rounds on social media. However, not just her captivating looks keep her in the public eye. She is also recognised for speaking out against animal cruelty and advocating for women’s rights. Recently, she made a big disclosure about the casting couch, shedding light on the unfortunate reality of the Bollywood film industry.

Casting couch is a term that is commonly associated with the entertainment industry, especially in Bollywood, where aspiring actresses and models are often asked for sexual favors in exchange for roles in movies or television shows. Nikkita Ghag has decided to speak out against this practice and reveal the names of the people who have wronged her.

The actress shared her own experience of being propositioned by a casting director who used the pretext of a look test and auditions to make inappropriate demands. Nikkita Ghag is determined to use her platform to raise awareness about this issue and ensure that other actresses and models do not fall victim to such tactics.

In a recent interview, Nikkita Ghag stated that many female models in Mumbai fall prey to casting couch traps. She emphasized the importance of speaking up against such misconduct, stating that if you have the talent, you will get the opportunity to showcase it without having to compromise your dignity. It is essential for women to stay away from such unscrupulous individuals, and Nikkita Ghag is doing her part to make sure that they are exposed and held accountable for their actions.

