For anybody – especially actresses, it is of utmost importance to stay fit. While many hit the gym or opt for pilates to stay in shape, Bollywood beauties like Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more are more in favour of yoga.

Scroll below to know about these actresses love for yoga and even catch glimpses of them doing it

Malaika Arora

Her love affair with yoga is very well known. She started doing yoga while recovering from an injury years ago and now credits it for her fabulous and fit body. She co-founded her yoga studio, Diva Yoga, for women in Mumbai in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Karishma Tanna

Yoga is a big part of the actor’s fitness journey. She enjoys doing yoga inversions. It has helped her to improve her flexibility, blood circulation and energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

Alia Bhatt

Known to have a diverse range of workout routine, Alia Bhatt kickstarted her fitness journey, after giving birth to daughter Raha, with aerial yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Sara Ali Khan

The young actor embraced yoga out of self-love—and to strengthen her connection with her core. She enjoys aerial yoga too as it helps her relieve stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga. She starts her day by doing asanas. Some of her favourite asanas include, vrikshasana, lunge pose, wall squat pose, plank pose and warrior II pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

