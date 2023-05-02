Friendship is a beautiful bond that can withstand the test of time, and the entertainment industry has witnessed several iconic friendships. One such extraordinary friendship is between two Bollywood stalwarts, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor.

Both actors made their debut in the late 1980s and soon found success in the realm of Hindi cinema. Their paths crossed while working on several projects, and their on-screen chemistry delighted audiences. Movies like ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, and ‘Hadh Kar Di Aapne’ showcased their incredible chemistry and impeccable comic timing.

Govinda once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed some hilarious moments while working with Shakti Kapoor on set. The veteran actor said, “He was doing a rape scene, unka spotboye jo hai beechme mobile lekar aagaya. Woh rape scene karte, karte bhulgaye ki woh rape kar rahe hai. Rehearsal karre the.”

The Coolie No.1 actor then went on to enact the scene of how Kapoor forgot about the rehearsal and got into a phone call. He also recalled how Kapoor came out of a room nak*d after getting drunk. “Ek din toh woh bina pant ke woh bahar aagaye room me. Haa aagaye. Mene socha aise hi style me aagaye honge. Waqayi me dekha toh pant bhi nhi hai saath me woh bhi nhi hai jo saath me hone chahiye thi,” leaving Archana Puran Singh in disbelief.

Govinda assured that it indeed happened and added, “Mene apne aankhon see dekha, mera bad time uske baad hi shuru hua na.” His response left everyone amused. Watch the hilarious video below:

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor’s friendship is an excellent example of the long-lasting impact of real companionship. Some of Bollywood’s greatest iconic on-screen moments may be attributed to their combined experience in the film industry and remarkable talent. Beyond their professional collaboration, their unshakeable relationship has persisted and inspired many.

