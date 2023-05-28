While the recently released ‘Naseeb Se’ song of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming romantic musical love saga ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is taking over the heads of the audience, seems like the youngest superstar has brought a perfect moment to relish his love with Katori through this song.

The love Kartik shares for Katori is just so pure and real that it is indeed very well visible in this adorable video.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared an absolutely loving and beautiful video of him with Katori with ‘Naseeb Se’ song in the background. Lying on the floor, the superstar captured him and Katori and expressed how lucky he is to have Katori in his life.

While Katori can also be seen pampering Kartik Aaryan, we can not help but only fall in love with the chemistry between these two. Kartik further jotted down the caption

“#Naseebse mila jo ye tera saath hai..Har pal mere hothon pe teri hi baat ho .. Aapki life mein bhi aisa koi hai ? #SatyaPremKiKatha,” wrote Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Apart from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan has interesting films in the pipeline like, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s Untitled Next among a few other unannounced ones.

