Priyanka Chopra has often made headlines for speaking her mind. Be it her recent interview about being cornered or her old interviews where she often gave it back like a boss lady, she never shies away from wearing a heart on her sleeves. For some time, Peecee is in the news for her latest web show Citadel, which premieres on Prime Video. While the show has been receiving mixed to positive responses from audience and critics we bring you an interesting throwback story about the actress.

For the Citadel promotions, the global icon had landed in India. Before that the actress made headlines when she opened up about being cornered in the Hindi Film Industry as said that she wasn’t being cast in films and she wasn’t involved in politics

Advertisement

Advertisement

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Priyanka Chopra gave a classy answer. During her interaction with the media, when Priyanka Chopra was asked about her bold scenes in Quantico she lambasted and asked the only difference is that her boyfriend is white. She had further stated that she knows her limitations and her standards for all her films are same.

Priyanka Chopra had once said, “I wonder why it happened! Don’t people here watch Hindi films? The only difference in Quantico is that my boyfriend is white. I have not done anything more than what I have already done in Hindi films. It is a story, I am an actor. I have my limitations and they know it. My standards are the same for all films. I am an actor and I don’t like sensationalizing stories into sexuality so, it just becomes a big deal.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Reportedly Slammed Media For Publishing Absurd Report Of Kareena Kapoor Forcing Him To Love Her While He Asked Her To Get Lost: “Arey! It’s So Sick…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News