Shehzada, the newest addition to Netflix India’s film list, continues to be a success since its release on the service, steadily soaring in the Top 10 Non-English films for three consecutive weeks. The film is an all-in-all family entertainer that showcases stellar performances and impeccable comic timing by Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and has trended in 31 countries, winning hearts of Netflix members across the world. The film has been viewed for over 18 million hours since its release.

Talking about the love that Shezada has received on Netflix, Kartik Aryan shared, “Shehzada is a special film and I am glad it found its home on Netflix. It’s great to see that audiences around the world are watching the film and giving it all the love it deserves. Almost 20 days since launch, and the film is still trending worldwide- I am truly overwhelmed to see this response.”

Film Synopsis

Bantu is hated and neglected by his father Valmiki ever since he was a toddler. After growing up suffering neglect and criticism from his father, Bantu’s world is turned upside down when he learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son. Samara, his boss, is the first person to show him love and affection until he discovers that the wealthy Jindals are his biological parents and not Valmiki. Bantu then decides to seek the Jindal family’s love and protect them from the threats they are facing without revealing his true identity.

