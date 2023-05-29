Since morning, media reports have been abuzz that Aamir Khan has approached Ranbir Kapoor for the Hindi remake of the Spanish film ‘Campeones’ which is likely to be helmed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has been making headlines for his upcoming project which was earlier supposed to be led by Salman Khan. However now it is being said that After Salman backed off from the project, the film is back on track with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Now KRK has recently reacted to the same.

Taking to Twitter, self-proclaimed critic never leaves a chance to take a dig at Bollywood actors, films and filmmakers. This morning, we reported, he took an oath ‘Jawan ko super flop karake hi dum lunga’ about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film. Here’s now what he has to say about RK headlining ‘Campeones’ remakes.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK took to Twitter to reach to the same while calling Aamir Khan mentally disturbed. He Tweeted, “First Aamir Khan requested an actor to do his film champions and he refused. Now Aamir Khan is requesting Ranbir Kapoor to do his film. It’s proof that Aamir Khan is mentally disturbed. Because he must understand that why will Ranbir Kapoor do his film?”

It was just recently KRK compared Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan to Ranbir Kapoor and said that he would have never been a part of the recently-held award show if Salman Khan was a part of it.

Coming back, this isn’t the first time KRK has taken a dig at Aamir Khan. He had earlier taken full responsibility of destroying Aamir Khan’s career. In August he Tweeted, “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Salman Khan backed off from Aamir Khan’s project after hearing the film’s narration.

