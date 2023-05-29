Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has never shied away from unabashedly slamming and back lashing against Bollywood stars. He is known for making shocking claims, and while Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film Atlee‘s Jawan, the self-proclaimed critic is getting all set to try and make SRK’s film a flop. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

SRK, after four years, returned to the big screens and made his comeback with Pathaan, which earned massive at the box office, becoming a super hit. Now he is all set for his back-to-back films, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

KRK makes a shocking statement about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in his recent tweet. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted, “Main #DrKRK aaj sapath leta hoon, ki main film ‘Jawan’ ko super flop karakar hi dum lunga! Aur agar main iss film ko flop karane mein nakamyab raha, toh main humesha ke liye London mein bass jaunga! All the very best to @iamsrk!”

Check out his tweet below:

मैं #DrKRK आज शपथ लेता हूँ, कि मैं film “जवान” को super flop कराकर ही दम लूंगा! और अगर मैं इस film को flop कराने में नाकामयाब रहा, तो मैं हमेशा के लिए london में बस जाऊँगा! All the very best to @iamsrk! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 28, 2023

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Tapsee Pannu, Nayanthara and others in a pivotal role. And the film is all set to release on September 7, 2023.

For the last few days, Shah Rukh Khan has been hitting the headlines over his alleged WhatsApp chat with Aryan Khan’s drug bust case official Sameer Wankhede getting leaked. However, after SRK shared the first glimpses of the New Parliament, KRK couldn’t stop himself from slamming the superstar.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and retweeted Shah Rukh Khan’s post and wrote, “Dekho Iss Duniya Main Har Cheez Ki Keemat Hai. SRK Sahab Ko Samir Vankhede Ko Thikaane Lagane Ke Liye Kaya Kaya Karna Padd Raha Hai.” Not only that he also re-tweeting one of the SRK’s old Twitter posts and said “Once #SRK saheb said this and he was 100% correct.”

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fanbase. Do you think KRK will be able to make SRK’s film Jawan a flop?

