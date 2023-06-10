Amy Schumer was the first choice to play Barbie until Margot Robbie was finalised. While many know about the fact, they were unaware of the reason for what actually happened and why Schumer left the project. The actress has been silent over the years about why she left the movie before it moved to Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig took the reins. Read on to find out what the actress had to say about it!

Being one of the year’s most anticipated projects, it features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, and more. However, now it seems like Schumer wasn’t feeling life in a plastic dreamhouse while developing a previous version of the upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Earlier, it was said that creative differences were the reason that she opted out of the project, in an interview, the actress added more about the matter that the world did not know about!

During a conversation on Watch What Happens Live, Amy Schumer finally confirmed that it was more than the “creative differences” as she revealed about her departure from the project. “They said I was too thin,” the comedian joked when host Andy Cohen asked why she’d really left the project. Later when asked whether she planned to see it now, Amy replied, “I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome.”

Before the project moved to Warner Bros, Schumer was developing the project at Sony as her own vehicle. She also agreed on asking if she felt that the first version wasn’t feminist and cool. “There’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie,” said the actress.

Back in March 2022, Amy Schumer jokingly talked about why she left the project as it involved a high heel made of Jell-O. She said that she had written Barbie as an “ambitious inventor,” and later, her vision ultimately didn’t align with the production.

