Megan Fox, the American actress who debuted in the film industry with “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” in 2004 and later starred in the action film ‘Transformers’ with Shia Labeouf as his love interest, Mikaela Banes, broke out into the limelight. She has been all over the news after her photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover went viral. Her sultry pictures are enough to talk about her. However, the actress-model also owns a fortune. So, let’s take a look at her net worth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On her personal front, Megan is currently mending her love life with Machine Gun Kelly after separating their ways from each other. However, they are working their way out to get back to each other as they feel they are soulmates.

Career and Net worth

According to CA Knowledge, Megan Fox has a net worth of $11 million and a 27 per cent hike has been seen in her net worth over the past few years. The 37-year-old actress has made quite a lot of appearances, however, her path-breaking performance was for Transformers in 2007 along with Shia Labeouf, which earned $709.7 million worldwide. Later, she returned for the Transformers sequel, which was another record-smashing hit movie that minted moolah of $835.2 million at the box office, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Megan’s Real Estate Assets

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met on the sets of Hope and Faith and fell head over heels back in 2004. After having quite an on-and-off relationship, they finally got married in 2010. However, Megan filed a divorce in 2015, but in early 2016, they got back with each other and in 2019, she even dismissed her file. But finally, in 2020, she got divorced from Brian. They had bought a house in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles for $2.95 million. Later, in 2014 they sold the house for $3.75 million.

Under the decoupling process, Megan and Brian started to sell some of their real estate assets as well. They sold one Los Angeles home for $2.6 million and another mansion for $1.299 million.

In 2016, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had bought a 2-acre property in Malibu for $3.3 million. The seller was Brad Pitt’s Cynthia Pett-Dante, who later got sued by Megan for $5 million for allegedly selling a house with a mold problem.

Megan has been staying in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, since 2017. And as per CA Knowledge, the actress’s property is around $2.5 million.

Megan Fox’s car collection

Megan Fox doesn’t have a lot of cars in her collection but surely the best and the most luxurious ones. Her collection includes Mercedes Benz and Audi.

As per reports, Megan’s yearly income is around $1.4 million. Well, surely the diva has a style of her own. What say?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Shakira Looked Like The Prettiest Flower In The Wilderness By Wearing A S*xy Co-Ord Set That Put Her Cl*avage & Toned Waist On Display

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News