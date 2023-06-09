When we say Shakira, our mind instantly goes to her amazing physique, and her killer moves. The lady knows how to make her hips move, and nope, there is no lie about it. Be it her voice or her steps, the diva knows how to slay. But there is one more thing that she is absolutely perfect at, and it is her sartorial picks. Today, we are obsessed with one of her looks, which is vibrant, feminine and oh-so-s*xy. Scroll on as we decode fashion pick.

Unlike most Hollywood celebrities, Shakira does not fit into any particular bracket when it comes to her sartorial picks. From basic jeans and tee to super skimpy beach wears, and from jazzy gowns to OTT feminine dresses, the lady dons it all and in style!

Shakira is a style icon and has inspired many with her fashion picks. A Pinterest page called Dress This Way recently shared an image of the singer in a beautiful and voluminous green co-ord set that made her look like the prettiest flower in the wild. She wore a skimpy sating lime green strappy bra that accentuated her cl*avage. Her toned torso could inspire every person out there to start their fitness regime right away.

Take A Look:

The highlight of the dress was, obviously, her voluminous and frill skirt that looked so youthful, feminine and vibrant. While the soft and pretty hue made the fit look delicate, the layers and ruffles added more personality to it.

The top layer of the skirt was short, which revealed Shakira’s toned legs. The other layers fell on the side, which the singer flaunted while twirling around during the photoshoot. She wore her hair down and messy, complementing the wilderness in the background and kept her makeup soft and almost natural.

She wore a golden brown bronzer and similar blush and kept her eyes and lips nude. If ‘earthy and wild’ was the theme of the shoot, the Whenever Wherever singer completely nailed it!

