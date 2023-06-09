Salma Hayek, the name is enough to run your imagination wild and for years, she has impressed fans with her bold fashion. The 50-plus-something Mexican beauty stuns everyone with her sense of style and proudly flaunts her beautiful body effortlessly, and a few years ago, she went topless for an eminent publication, and today, we are here to decode that look of hers, so stick around till the end of this article.

Salma is said to be one of the most influential Latina actresses in Hollywood, and not to forget, and her beauty is unparalleled even at this age. Her portrayal as the great Frida Kahlo is still one of the iconic roles the actress has played on screen, and her crackling chemistry with the other actors over the course of her career is truly amazing.

The throwback picture is from Allure Magazine, which was posted a few tears ago on Twitter by Joan Darc, where Salma Hayek bared it all with just her panache and abundance of beauty. As per the source, she was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier in 2015 going completely topless, using her hands to cover her busty assets. The black and white pictures will paint several colourful fantasies in your head, and we are pretty sure of that! Her sharp facial features and those piercing eyes look right through one’s soul.

Since the picture is in black and white, it is hard to make out her makeup, but it is quite evident that she has a crystal clear face which is well-nourished and well-moisturised. For her eyes, they were heavily kohled, with eyeliner and loads of mascara to give them ample definition and depth. Her eyebrows were also brushed and groomed properly, with her hair tied up and a few loose curly strands framing her face. The Frida actress looks just like a beautiful dream, at least for her fans, who she completely bewitches!

Check out the throwback picture here:

Salma Hayek photographed by Patrick Demarchelier for ALLURE magazine 2015. pic.twitter.com/uCnjno1ZNe — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) August 24, 2016

